MaskEX Partners with NoVa Battles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaskEX is thrilled to announce that it has partnered up with NoVa Battles which is a MOBA game that's based on Blockchain technology.



MaskEX and "Your Wallet, Your Way"

MaskEX was founded in 2021. It is an online crypto wallet and trading platform, highly concentrated on users' privacy and security. The company's vision under the slogan "Your Wallet, Your Way" is to play an essential role in a free economic system by providing the masses with financial anonymity and autonomy and decentralising the trading and storing process for everyone. Its app and desktop version are designed to address the needs of novice and experienced traders. The data of a customer is secured by 2FA and additional multiple safety layers. The MaskEX apps are available both on the Play Store and the App Store.

NoVa Battles and "The People's Game"

NoVa Battles is developed by a game studio founded in early 2019 and focuses on game design and development. Nova Battles is an ecosystem that's designed to reward its players in financial means for their efforts. While playing, one can either watch their investment grow or play the game to increase their investment's growth rate. There are special NVA tokens that are used as rewards towards enhancing a player's earning rate based on their account level and NoVa Soul level.

The NoVa Battles universe already involves NFTs and Cryptocurrencies and plans to add more blockchain technology into the game system such as virtual real estate, subdivisions of the game, a metaverse, full player customizability of their online assets which will yield a true and unique decentralised online universe.

Partnership

Both companies believe in the necessity of building a decentralised world where an individual has financial autonomy and privacy in all spheres. This belief and passion for blockchain united these two fast-growing companies.

The MaskEX family maintains that creating an individual-focused future can be done not alone but in a company with enthusiasts who go after their dreams and build communities where people can satisfy their predilections and love for crypto.

From this perspective, the ideology of partners is also aligned. The companies are open to serving as crossroads for each other's customers, as well as exchanging expertise and approaches. Moreover, the head offices of both companies are situated in Dubai, which makes interaction easier and more lucrative.

