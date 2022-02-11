Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G

11 February 2022

 


 

Company Announcement number 18/2022

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2022.

 

The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

 

