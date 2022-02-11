Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2022.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 CIBOR-loanCIBOR-loanCIBOR-loan
ISINDK000953407-5DK000953385-3DK000953393-7
Reference rateCIBOR 3MCIBOR 3MCIBOR 6M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)G (RO)
Series32H32H32G
CallableNoNoYes
GreenYesNoNo
Auction results   
Total allotmentDKK 1,800m DKK 23,000mDKK 1,200m
Total bids DKK 3,225mDKK 43,662mDKK 1,933m
Interest rate spread+0.10%-0.07%-0.07%
Price100.75100.20100.20
Other information   
Maturity01-10-202401-10-202401-01-2025



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

