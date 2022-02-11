Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2022.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|CIBOR-loan
|CIBOR-loan
|CIBOR-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953407-5
|DK000953385-3
|DK000953393-7
|Reference rate
|CIBOR 3M
|CIBOR 3M
|CIBOR 6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32G
|Callable
|No
|No
|Yes
|Green
|Yes
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 1,800m
|DKK 23,000m
|DKK 1,200m
|Total bids
|DKK 3,225m
|DKK 43,662m
|DKK 1,933m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|Price
|100.75
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2024
|01-10-2024
|01-01-2025
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
