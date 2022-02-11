Slavi Announces the Launch of Amazing NFT Collection: Rich Teddy Club

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Slavi Coin decentralized project has announced that it is set to release a collection of 10,000 NFTs called "Rich Teddy", created by the fashion and business icon and entrepreneur Slavi Kutchoukov, also CEO and Founder of Slavi.io.



Rich Teddy Club is a collection of one-of-a-kind digital treasures created with blockchain technologies. The NFT gives owners access to the luxurious Rich Teddy Club and perks only available to RTC members in Slavi's Worlds. According to Slavi, buying Rich Teddy NFTs provides owners exclusive event access; meet-and-greets with celebrities; profits from owning and selling RTC NFTs; VIP club membership, a physical Teddy Bear with NFT's QR code on it; royalties if Rich Teddy NFT is sold. The community will get more features and perks later when the roadmap is activated.

Where will these NFTs drop?

The Slavi platform, an up-and-coming Super DApp, is a whole ecosystem in one app with future support of 20+ blockchains. The Slavi Platform lets people trade, grow their income, find the best investments, and reserve luxury with SLV tokens, among other things. The Slavi platform has recently had a lot of successful investment rounds, with the Slavi NFT market almost ready to go live very soon. Once it does, the Rich Teddies will be waiting for lucky users to pluck them out of the pack. Buying a Rich Teddy NFT also gives access to the Slavi Play-to-earn game, a virtual planet based over the globe with construction and a Multi-Chain DeFi solution that works together.

About Slavi.io

Slavi.io is a multi-chain cryptocurrency platform that allows users to take advantage of blockchain technology's benefits with the fewest possible iterations. The decentralized protocol includes a full suite of products, including a wallet, an exchange, and a cross-chain bridge, among others, with all functions geared toward forming a universal DeFi space by collaborating with multiple chains. Slavi Dapp supports over twenty blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, Metis, Polygon, Polkadot, NEAR, Tron, and more.

