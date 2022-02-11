D Oh Gee CBD Turkey Bites Voted Product of the Year 2022

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Bites, a 100% natural, premium dog supplement formulated for supportive care for joint wellness, mobility, and calming aid during environmental stress, has been named Product of the Year for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Bites has been awarded the top honor as the most innovative product in the CBD Pet Category.



In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find the best new products on the market, whether they’re shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

“Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we’re prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they’re looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year’s winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most.

“We’re thrilled to have D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Bites recognized as a 2022 Product of the Year Award winner for the CBD Pet Category,” said Brook Bacon, VP, Marketing & GM Animal Products at Sky Wellness. “In an extremely competitive industry, we’re grateful for the recognition of our product excellence in this ever-growing CBD-for-pets category. To leverage the iconic Product of the Year red seal to confirm consumer choice is an honor and responsibility we don’t take lightly. As a globally recognized program for product innovation, the Product of the Year Award serves as a distinctive, influential tool that will be important to our goal of reinforcing confidence and consideration among consumers and our retail partners.”

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards will be celebrated in a segment on Daily Mail TV this afternoon and on DailyMail.com. Shoppers nationwide can also enter to win all 40 winning products in a Product of the Year sweepstakes hosted in partnership with Daily Mail TV. For more details, visit the Product of the Year Instagram page, here.

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, the 2022 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman’s Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News and Convenience Store News.

For further information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com. Follow along socially with #SkyWellness on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and at #POYUSA2022 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Sky Wellness

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in nearly 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in an independent, national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year’s national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar’s services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mai Vu

VERY New York

mai@verynewyork.com

646-729-5969

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e9b2ed7-011c-4e36-9071-f4d02b649e72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f114fe9d-e5f7-45d6-9203-c3335fe66be8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87d31235-7ca4-4faa-8fce-67294539f198