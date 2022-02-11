CONNECT Worldwide BPO Announces New Service Offering

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONNECT Worldwide BPO is pleased to announce that beginning in Q1 2022, they will be adding Social Media Services to their Service Offering Portfolio. These services will be offered through their Premier Flagship location in Altia Smart City, Honduras. CONNECT Worldwide BPO is an international Business Process Outsourcing provider, specializing in:

Omnichannel (voice/text/chat/email) inbound Customer Care and Upsell services

Outbound Welcome and Customer Loyalty Connections

Social Media Services

Post-interaction customer perception studies

Post-treatment A/R and Collections services

Jose Moreno, Executive Director of CONNECT, said that the Social Media initiative had created over 25 career positions in Honduras thus far and the company projects that over the next year will create almost 1,000 new opportunities to support their Contact Center clients. "We are very pleased to be a part of the growth plans in the area and to support the people and industry of Honduras, managing Global Digital services," commented Moreno.

About CONNECT: CONNECT provides superior Omnichannel (voice/ text/chat /email/social media) Customer Care services, designed to support client objectives in their Customer Lifecycle efforts. CONNECT has offices in Honduras with USA-based client support.

For more information, press only:

Elise Christensen

480-360-1177, Ext 133

Elise.christensen@connectusa.com

For more information on CONNECT LATAM:

www.connectusa.com

