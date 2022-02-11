SalMar – Change in reporting language to English

English Norwegian

SalMar ASA has submitted an application to the Oslo Stock Exchange asking for dispensation from the requirement to use Norwegian language when publicly disclosing information subject to the duty of disclosure, pursuant to Section 5-13 of the Securities Trading Act. The application has been approved.

From 11. February 2022, SalMar ASA will therefore publish and report annual, quarterly and half-yearly financial reports only in English.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.