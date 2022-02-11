UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax Joins Televangelist Joel Osteen to Discuss Impact of HBCUs

Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory

What: In celebration of Black History Month, UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax and Senior Pastor Joel Osteen discuss the impact of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and the importance of higher education.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m. CT/9:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. CT/noon ET

Here is a link to livestream the services: https://live.lakewoodchurch.com/. Additional sources for viewing the Sunday services: LakewoodChurch.com, JoelOsteen.com, Facebook.com/LakewoodChurch, Facebook.com/JoelOsteen, YouTube.com/LakewoodChurch, YouTube.com/JoelOsteen, Apple TV – Joel Osteen Ministries, Roku TV – Joel Osteen Ministries, SiriusXM Channel 128

Where: Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas

WHO: UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax

Televangelist and Lakewood Church Senior Pastor Joel Osteen

