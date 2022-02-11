Hong Kong, China, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Supply chain DeFi leader Smart MFG has announced an integration with Polygon to launch Phigital, the first 3D NFT Marketplace for building the Open Metaverse by focusing on cross-Metaverse 3D assets interoperability and real-world use case NFTS and enabling on-platform digital-to-physical bridge. The beta version of the Phigital NFT marketplace, set to be launched in Q1 2022, aims to solve one of the biggest pain points of the Open Metaverse, which is the lack of interoperability among various metaverses and gaming platforms, and to become an active player in building the open metaverse.



Smart MFG Integrates With Polygon to Launch 3D NFT Marketplace Focused On Interoperable Assets for Open Metaverse

Smart MFG’s integration with Polygon will strengthen the beta launch of Phigital - the pioneer in interoperable 3D metaverse assets and real-world use case-focused 3D NFT ecosystem. It will cement Smart MFG’s role as the leader in 3D assets manufacturing using blockchain supply chain and NFTs for Industry 4.0 to support the most successful space and aerospace companies around the globe.

“Smart MFG, with leading-edge blockchain supply chain partner SyncFab, has been a pioneer in the use of NFTs since 2018 for the fabrication of 3D parts for aerospace companies, and sending 3D assets into space. We know what it takes to fabricate and transform 3D assets for use across various ecosystems; this edge in the successful application of blockchain and NFTs over the past 3 years has led to the logical next step to leverage our expertise into the Metaverse and focus on the interoperability of 3D assets in the form of an NFT marketplace that will cater to building-out the open metaverse and extend to all makers,” said Smart MFG’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Moricz

While Phigital is built around the Ethereum-based MFG token, it will be a multi-payment platform, with MFG, ETH, MATIC, and Fiat as payment options at launch. Further coins to be added throughout the year, starting with USDC next. Ethereum still has the network effect needed to build out the Metaverse; the integration with Polygon is the natural sequel for Smart MFG as Polygon is the “go-to” framework for Ethereum to help mitigate its pain points.

Noëlle Gahan, Smart MFG Chief Marketing Manager, said “The number one feature that will make 3D NFT assets more appealing for creators, collectors and gamers is the interoperability with metaverses, video games and physical bridge applications like 3D-printing. By aiming to solve today’s biggest metaverse pain point, which is the inability to use 3D assets across many virtual environments due to the inconsistency in graphics formats and attributes, Phigital aims to be the largest create-to-earn and play-to-earn 3D digital asset provider by partnering with creators, games, and metaverses and become the de-facto platform for 3D assets in line with market demand.”

Smart MFG has a strong track record in blockchain projects as well as NFTs. It developed the SyncFab platform, now the leader in the Industry 4.0 blockchain supply chain with a long list of blue-chip customers, and was a pioneer in using NFTs within the supply chain for over 3 years; it is now leveraging this expertise in building out a consumer-focused interoperable 3D NFT platform. This has propelled Smart MFG to become the subject matter expert in the interoperability of 3D models through NFTs and blockchain to change the economics around 3D digital assets.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG, a leading blockchain supply chain DeFi company, is the world’s first 3D NFT Marketplace focused on making 3D assets interoperable across all metaverses and enabling creators, industrial designers, and all makers to own, market, sell and authenticate their digital assets (CreatorFi), and gamers to accelerate their play-to-earn opportunities (GameFi). Phigital, Smart MFG’s NFT platform, aims to bridge the digital-to-physical divide for all 3D assets. Smart MFG uniquely operates at the intersection of Supply Chain and DeFi, NFTs, Metaverse and GameFi, and serves as an entry point into the Web 3.0 economy.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availabi3ity solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.



