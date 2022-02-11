AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2022

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

January YTD - January Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Jan 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,305 10,100 2.0 10,305 10,100 2.0 49,288 40 < 100 HP 4,086 4,205 -2.8 4,086 4,205 -2.8 15,821 100+ HP 1,534 1,384 10.8 1,534 1,384 10.8 5,333 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,925 15,689 1.5 15,925 15,689 1.5 70,442 4WD Farm Tractors 225 226 -0.4 225 226 -0.4 403 Total Farm Tractors 16,150 15,915 1.5 16,150 15,915 1.5 70,845 Self-Prop Combines 205 350 -41.4 205 350 -41.4 418

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

