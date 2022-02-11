Singapore, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POTUS47DAO, a mission to elect a NFT PFP to be the next president of the United States, is being launched in the United States of Mars, the USM Metaverse created by Radio Caca (RACA). As a novel concept, POTUS47DAO already gained some traction – French Montana, the rapper, for example, tweeted it. POTUS47DAO is not just a public stunt but rather a new form of grass-root movement. Currently, the POTUS47DAO community is optimistic about the DAO’s mission and is planning to coordinate with the bitcoin and other crypto communities to secure the candidate (NFT) a virtual residency and eventually citizenship in order to qualify for the presidential candidacy.



Shortly after the famous Moroccan-American hip-hop singer French Montana retweeted POTUS47DAO, a jaw-dropping NFT movement happening in the Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse, the, both Radio Caca (RACA) and the Raca Punk captured the attention of a large number of crypto enthusiasts, causing massive bounce of the prices of both assets.

The event began with a tweet from Emma, the initiator of the POTUS47DAO: “Just initiated @POTUS47DAO inside @RadioCacaNFT's USM 3D world. Welcome to our #POTUS47DAO launch party! Vote between two NFT Profile Pictures (PFP) to be the 47th President of the United States on April 8 at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL @BitcoinMagazine @larvalabs”

To which, French Montana responded: “It’s time to change the game. I’m voting for @EmmaRACA's PFP: cryptopunk #4453.”

The brief engagement between French Montana and Emma about Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse and POTUS47DAO has ignited the crypto community; the number of discussions surged, and the floor prices of NFTs such as the RacaPunk rose sharply.



What is POTUS47DAO?

POTUS47DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in the Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse. The idea was inspired by a social humanoid robot, Sophia. Developed using computer vision algorithms and natural language processing technologies and capable of mimicking 62 human expressions, the humanoid AI attracted much attention and many controversies. In 2017, the Saudi Arabian government took the unprecedented decision to grant her full citizenship in the country. The decision was truly monumental as it opened gates of many questions: as a citizen, can the robot have right to vote, get married, or even be murdered?

POTUS47DAO is an attempt to convey a message: the reality of modern societies are entirely devised by media outlets and the elites who control them. In the Metaverse, it will be different. People will be able to opt out of the manufactured reality and form their own ones, which are boundless and numerous. The POTUS47DAO could demonstrate the feasibility of such a future and even potentially inspire a movement. Radio Caca (RACA) also officially announced that the POTUS47DAO is to campaign for a Profile Picture (PFP) NFT, elected by its own community, to run for the 47th President of the United States. First, the objective is to gain support of the mayor of Miami and secure the candidate's Miami legal residency as the first step toward the PFP’s presidential candidacy.

On April 8, 2022, POTUS47DAO will host an offline launch party at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, Florida as well as an online event inside the Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse ( https://www.usmverse.com/ ). During the events, the DAO members will vote

on the nomination between CryptoPunk #4453 and the RACA SSR Kiss-up Dog for running the next President of the United States of America, POTUS 47.

From April to October, 2022, POTUS47DAO and Radio Caca (RACA) will hold a global celebration tour in the United States, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and other countries and regions. The global tour will be live streamed in Radio Caca (RACA)'s USM 3D Metaverse. Many fans in the Radio Caca (RACA) community believe that high-profile collaborations are likely and will rejuvenate the community and create good PR. Perhaps a new wave of adoption of the Radio Caca Metaverse ecosystem is on the horizon.

