Patti Brennan, CEO of Key Financial ranks # 1 in State and 13th in the Nation by Forbes

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial President and CEO, Patti Brennan, has just been named by Forbes as #1 Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors for 2022. This is a move up the list from last year’s #2 spot. Forbes also ranked the nation’s Top 100 Female Advisors and Brennan is ranked #13 in America. Forbes has partnered with Shook Research in reviewing more than 34,000 nominations nationally to determine this list of the nation’s top financial minds. Nominees are judged based on an algorithm of both qualitative and quantitative data. Advisors must have a minimum of seven years’ experience to qualify and are also weighed on additional considerations such as revenue trends, compliance records and assets under management. Data are weighted to ensure priorities are given to dynamics such as preferred “best practices”, business models, and recent business activity.



Recognized as a thought leader in the industry, Brennan is consistently ranked by Forbes, Barron’s and the Financial Times as one of the nation’s top advisors. “This honor goes to every member of my team who has worked diligently on behalf of our clients during a very tumultuous year. Between working from home at the beginning of the pandemic to coming back into the office while children were still being taught virtually – this dedicated team all faced challenges personally, yet the excellent service they provided to clients never waivered. Our bench at Key Financial is deep with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Our clients know they will be taken care of, like family, for the rest of their lives.

While Patti Brennan is known nationally for her comprehensive services, she is also recognized locally as a loving mother of four children and dedicated member of the community. Patti maintains a close connection by holding seats on the boards of various institutions and nonprofits, such as University of Pennsylvania/Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Through Cancer. Patti is invited to speak at conferences throughout America, as well as being the only American advisor invited to present at the 2019 Barron’s Economic Summit in London and the 2020 Barron’s Economic Summit in Australia. As a former board member of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC), Brennan has also been the Keynote speaker for their Annual Economic Review in January – each year for the past seventeen years. Patti has guided “standing room only” audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan is also the host of The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener’s net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

With assets under management of almost $2Billion, Key Financial Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

A graduate of Georgetown University, Patti is a Certified Financial Planner with over 30 years of experience providing financial advice in West Chester, PA. In addition to being President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc. she also serves on the National Advisory Board, is a Board Member of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Through Cancer. She formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council, SEEDCO and Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital. Patti, her husband and their four children reside in West Chester, PA.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100 and the Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200 are select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information. The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

