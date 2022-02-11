Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca With Top Safety Honor

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Cashman Equipment's dealership in Winnemucca, Nev. for the successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is the third time the dealership has earned this top safety honor.

Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca worked with SCATS consultants to develop their employee safety program and strives toward continuous growth.

"We're honored to receive the SHARP designation again in our continuing commitment to employee safety," said Katherine Henkelman, Environmental Health and Safety Manager, Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca. "Our partnership with SCATS helps us identify areas of improvement and provides us the resources to maintain a top employee safety program."

Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca is part of an elite group of businesses that have renewed their status with SHARP by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca sets an incredible safety standard for its teams and community," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's an honor to support companies like Cashman which put its employees first every day."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Cashman Equipment

Founded in 1931 by James "Big Jim" Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest-rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high-quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, truck engine, technology, and power system industries throughout Nevada and the Eastern Sierras. For more information, visit cashmanequipment.com.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

