Westwood One Presents Super Bowl LVI Game-Day Coverage With an All-Star Broadcast Team

Kevin Harlan, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore, Laura Okmin, and Mike Golic Call the Action Live from Los Angeles



Scott Graham and Willie McGinest Anchor Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame Coverage

﻿﻿NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present comprehensive live coverage and play-by-play of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, when the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals face the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams at home in SoFi Stadium. Super Bowl LVI will be the 35th consecutive year and the 49th time overall Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event.

Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties for the Super Bowl for the 12th straight year, with Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returning for the fourth consecutive year as lead analyst. Former NFL referee turned rules analyst Gene Steratore will also join the radio broadcast booth for this year’s Super Bowl.

For the third time Laura Okmin will patrol the sidelines, along with former defensive lineman Mike Golic, who will make his Super Bowl debut with Westwood One’s broadcast crew. Scott Graham will anchor Westwood One’s pregame, halftime, and postgame show coverage, in his 13th Super Bowl with the network. He will be joined by NFL Network analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest.

Gameday coverage will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, with “Super Bowl Preview”, co-hosted by Scott Graham, Mike Golic, and Kurt Warner, followed by “Super Bowl Insider” at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage from the stadium will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET with “Super Sunday”, the Super Bowl LVI pregame show, also hosted by Scott Graham. The Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, with kickoff expected at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

Millions of listeners around the globe will tune in to Westwood One’s Super Bowl LVI coverage across more than 600 radio stations nationwide. Fans can also hear the broadcast on SiriusXM, on TuneIn, and through NFL Game Pass, which is available on NFL.com and the NFL App. You can find more information on westwoodonesports.com and on the Twitter account @westwood1sports.

The broadcast can also be heard worldwide via the American Forces Radio Network, which provides programming to America’s military forces. The network serves over one million men and women in uniform, Department of Defense personnel, American Embassies and Consulates in over 175 countries and territories, as well as on more than 200 U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command ships at sea.

Howard Deneroff is the Executive Producer of Westwood One Sports. Mike Eaby is the Coordinating Producer.

You can find announcer bios, a nationwide station finder, exclusive interviews, analysis, photos, and more at westwoodonesports.com.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl — Westwood One is the exclusive network radio partner to the NCAA, including exclusive coverage of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and the Final Four. In addition, Westwood One distributes programming from the Masters Tournament and CBS Sports Radio sports talk. Join the Westwood One Sports community on social media at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit westwoodonesports.com

