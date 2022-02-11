Robin Olshenske of Myrtle Beach, SC, Named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Olshenske, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1430 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578, was named Food Lion’s 2021 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year. Olshenske was selected from a group of more than 1,100 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion's customers, associates and the communities they serve. Honorees are also celebrated for successfully leading the business, supporting their teams and inspiring others. In recognition of Olshenske receiving this honor, Food Lion will donate 20,000 meals in her name to both Tabernacle of Meetings and The Father’s House, two feeding agencies in Myrtle Beach, SC, through the retailer’s hunger relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.



“I am honored to represent more than 1,100 store managers who bring our brand, strategy and culture to life,” said Olshenske. “We want our customers to know they can count on Food Lion every day. Along my 10-year journey with Food Lion, I’ve been blessed to have worked with many amazing people. I appreciate everyone who has supported me and made me the leader I am today.”

"Our store managers are passionate about caring for their neighbors and setting them up for success in life,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Each of these leaders is committed to the customers they serve, the associates they lead and the communities they support. I couldn’t be more proud to recognize this exceptional group of individuals and to thank them for everything they do. They are excellent representatives of our organization, our values and our commitment to nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”

Olshenske celebrated her 10-year anniversary at Food Lion in January 2022. She began her career with Food Lion in 2012 as the assistant store manager of the Food Lion in Pawleys Island, SC. She was then promoted to store manager at the Food Lion in Georgetown, SC, before transitioning to her current location, which she has led for the last four years. Her store excels at implementing business initiatives and she has developed strong partnerships with local schools, veterans’ organizations and other community partners.

In addition to Olshenske being selected as Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year, four other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership and honored as a 2021 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipient. They included:

Central Division : April Ledford, previously the store manager of the Food Lion located at 742 W. Highway 27, Lincolnton, NC 28092

: April Ledford, previously the store manager of the Food Lion located at 742 W. Highway 27, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Mid-Atlantic Division : Connie Dixon-Williams, store manager of the Food Lion located at 3434 Cooperative Way, Farmville, NC 27828

: Connie Dixon-Williams, store manager of the Food Lion located at 3434 Cooperative Way, Farmville, NC 27828 Northern Division: Kelvin Grant, store manager of the Food Lion located at 3200 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20602

Kelvin Grant, store manager of the Food Lion located at 3200 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20602 Richmond/Norfolk Division: Danny Williams, store manager of the Food Lion located at 805 Ocean Trail, Corolla, NC 27927

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

