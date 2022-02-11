Revolution Dating is Holding a Mixer in Honor of Their Furry Friends During 'Yappy Hour' Today at the Furry Friends Adoption and Clinic

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come this Yappy Hour to the "Must Love Dogs...and cats too!" event hosted by Revolution Dating, which will benefit Furry Friends Adoption and Clinic.

Men and women of all ages, single or taken, are invited. Preregister at Revolution Dating's first-come-first-serve invite list.

Give a $35 donation at the door to Furry Friends and receive two drink tickets, divine appetizers, sweet treats, and cameos from their furry friends throughout the party session.

Powered by Revolution Dating, this event will begin with a walk on their famous red carpet, where the paparazzi will greet guests. Everyone will be given a name tag to designate their relationship status. This is not a dating party per se. Friends of Furry Friends and Revolution Dating are invited to attend this private/nonprofit event.

60 people max headcount. Preregister here: https://facebook.com/events/s/must-love-dogs-and-cats-too/313043694173548/

Yap it up with the A-listers for a good cause benefitting Furry Friends; eat, drink and be kind. It is bound to be the breakout event of 2022. Networking gurus, this is a great opportunity to meet other business owners and professionals who believe in giving back. One can't ask for much more than this in a short two hours. Note and note again: Just 60 can attend. RSVP on Facebook or call 561-630-9696 (XOXO). There will be two party rosters: one private in the office and one here on Facebook. Ready. Set. Yap.

Lovefest is also coming up on April 20, celebrating Kelly Leary's 31 years in the industry. Revolution Dating's expertise in helping people find their match is unmatched. "All matches are still vetted, screened and IDs are checked, as this is the signature of my club," said Leary.

Looking for love? Please call Revolution Dating's hotlines, which are open seven days a week at 561-630-XOXO (9696) in the Palm Beaches and South Florida area or 772-932-HERE (4373) on the Treasure Coast. Visit Revolution Dating's website at www.revolutiondating.com. Revolution Dating's office is located at 5090 PGA Boulevard #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. All inquiries are confidential. All applicants for love must be prescreened in person at our private practice to be eligible.

Only four people at a time are allowed in the company's gorgeous corporate location in Palm Beach Gardens. Only a certain number of complimentary sessions are available due to high demand post-quarantine. Matchmakers are available from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Call 561-630-9696 to set up an appointment with Revolution Dating.

Contact Information:

Kelly Leary, M.S.

Revolution Dating

5090 PGA Blvd. #208

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

www.revolutiondating.com

561-630-9696 (XOXO)

