Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at WEST 2022 in San Diego, CA, February 16-18

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 70 solution providers in its partner pavilion at WEST 2022, the premier sea services conference and exposition. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, this year’s event titled: Are We Committing to New Capabilities Rapidly Enough to Meet Future Challenges?, brings together industry and military leaders to address the current sea challenges and explore current and future naval platforms and technologies to accelerate the missions of military and government operations.

Professionals in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard depend on the open discussions and valuable networking WEST provides to complete their missions successfully. Carahsoft’s pavilion at Booth #2631 features the following industry leaders and technology solutions:

Alteryx (#2639)

Appgate (#2936)

Attivo Networks (#2640)

AvePoint (#2930)

Axway (#2641)

BlackBerry (#2838)

BluVector (#2741)

Broadcom(#2630)

Cloudera (#2931)

Dataiku (#2830)

DocuSign (#2940)

Entrust (#2833)

Exabeam (#2933)

ExtraHop (#2835)

Forescout (#2643)

Gigamon (#2837)

Infoblox (#2945)

Liqid (#3040)

Lookout (#2841)

MuleSoft (#2740)

Netskope (#2745)

Okta (#2845)

Ping Identity (#2634)

Proofpoint (#2935)

Qmulos (#3042)

RSA (#3044)

SailPoint (#2932)

Salesforce (#2742)

SambaNova (#2842)

Saviynt (#2743)

Securonix (#2632)

SentinelOne (#2937)

ServiceNow (#2942)

Splunk (#2642)

Tableau (#2738)

TIBCO(#2834)

Thales (#2739)

Trellix (#2831)

Trend Micro (#2636)

Trustwave (#2840)

UiPath (#2844)

Vectra (#2843)

Venafi (#2934)

WalkMe (#2943)

Zoom (#2941)



The following partners will provide demos at the Carahsoft Booth #2631:

AchieveIt

Acquia

BigID

Carahsoft’s DevSecOps Solutions

CloudBees

CORAS

LiveAction

Delinea

Dell Technologies

Flashpoint

ForgeRock

Granicus

Liferay

Liquidware

Nuvolo

OmniSci

OPSWAT

Radiant Logic

RegScale

Smartsheet

Sword GRC

Systecon

Tetrate

WalkMe



Additional Carahsoft vendor partners exhibiting include:

10ZiG Technology (#2613)

Amazon Web Services (#1423)

Anchore (#2535)

Apposite (#1738)

BeyondTrust (#1518)

Boeing (#1931)

Cellebrite (#2550)

Cofense (#1238)

Confluent (#2439)

CyberArk(#2540)

DataLocker (#2537)

Dell Technologies (#2423)

Denodo (#2504)

F5 Networks (#2603)

Forcepoint (#2341)

Fortinet Federal (#922)

Forward Networks (#2610)

GitLab (#1548)

Google Cloud (#1553)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2113)

Immuta (#2948)

Invicti (#935)

MFGS, Inc. (#1609)

Nutanix (#2601)

Palo Alto Networks (#2606)

Progress Software (#2612)

Rapid7 (#2506)

Recorded Future (#2849)

Red Hat (#2531)

Rubrik (#1032)

Samsung (#1031)

Snowflake (#3043)

Solarwinds (#2500)

Sonatype (#1438)

Systecon (#1734)

Systematic (#1313)

Tanium (#2818)

ThycoticCentrify (#1237)

Tripwire (#2512)

Veritas (#1534)

Virsec (#2722)

VMware (#2501)

Zscaler (#1043)

Following the event, Carahsoft will host a networking reception for its customers and partners participating in WEST 2022 from 5:30-7:30p.m., Thursday, February 17th at the Hard Rock Hotel Woodstock Tent in San Diego, CA. This year’s reception is sponsored by Adobe, AWS, BlackBerry, Cofense, Denodo, Ivanti, MFGS, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

Wednesday-Friday, February 16-18, 2022

San Diego Convention Center

111 West Harbor Drive

San Diego, CA 92101

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion, contact Ariana Crespo at (571) 662-4956 or WEST@carahsoft.com and visit the Carahsoft WEST 2022 Partner Pavilion Website.

Carahsoft has served as The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® for the U.S. Navy since 2004. As the holder of multiple DoN and DoD BPAs/ELAs, Carahsoft supports an extensive ecosystem of partners committed to supporting the global missions of the Navy and the Defense Department as they serve our nation.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

