Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except for share data)

12/31/21 12/31/20 Total assets $247,706 $220,365 Loans receivable, net 139,480 134,996 Allowance for loan losses 2,018 1,872 Cash and cash equivalents 11,644 12,430 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 5,000 5,000 Securities available for sale 82,080 59,127 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,969 731 Deposits 216,560 189,476 FHLB borrowings and note payable - - Accrued Interest and other liabilities 2,686 2,438 Shareholders’ equity 28,460 28,451 Shares Issued and Outstanding 607,487 611,863 Nonperforming loans 325 451 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 12/31 Year ended 12/31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $3,114 $2,911 $8,847 $8,663 Interest expense 127 172 548 916 Net interest income 2,987 2739 8,299 7,747 Provision for loan losses - 88 74 197 Net interest income after provision 2,987 2,651 8,225 7,550 Gain on sale of investment/assets - - - - Gain/Loss on sale of REO 6 - 6 - Gain on sale of loans 146 525 917 1,459 Gain on BOLI Settlement - - 45 1,182 Other income 135 70 977 832 Total general, admin & other expense 1,624 1,671 6,279 6,391 Earnings before income taxes 1,055 1,115 3,885 4,632 Income tax expense 212 226 678 717 Net Income $ 843 $ 889 $ 3,207 $ 3,915 Earnings Per share $5.26 $6.40 Shares Outstanding 608,940 609,359

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.



Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $843,000, compared to the $889,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $3,207,000, compared to the $3,915,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per share was $5.26 for December 31, 2021, compared to $6.40 for December 31, 2020. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.30% for 2021 compared to 1.78% for 2020. The Return on Equity finished the year at 11.27% for December 31, 2021, compared to 13.76% for December 31, 2020.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.