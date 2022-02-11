Brompton Funds Declares Distributions

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brompton Funds is pleased to announce distributions to unitholders for record dates in February and March 2022 as follows:



Record Date – February 28, 2022 and Payment Date – March 14, 2022

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR.U US$ 0.0530

Distributions for the February 28, 2022 record date have been adjusted to cover the period from the listing of the USD units of Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF (the “ETF”) on February 7, 2022 to February 28, 2022.

Record Date – March 31, 2022 and Payment Date – April 14, 2022

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR.U US$ 0.0675

The regular monthly distribution for the USD units of the ETF of US$0.0675 per month (US$0.81 per annum) represents a distribution rate of 7.0% based on the net asset value of the USD units on February 10, 2022.(1)

(1) Calculated by dividing the annualized distribution by the net asset value of US$11.56 on February 10, 2022.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.