Whitestone REIT Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT today announced that on February 7, 2022, the Operating Committee of the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the termination of the Company’s shareholder rights plan, commonly referred to as a “poison pill”, which was originally scheduled to expire on May 13, 2022. The shareholder rights plan was amended to accelerate the expiration date to February 7, 2022, terminating the plan as of that date. Shareholders are not required, nor do they need to take any action because of the termination of this shareholder rights agreement.



“The Whitestone Board regularly reviews and aligns with best practices as they relate to corporate governance. The termination of the shareholder rights plan advances that objective,” said David Holeman, Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone. “In reaching its decision to terminate the plan at this time, the Board’s Operating Committee took into careful consideration shareholder feedback received as part of our ongoing shareholder outreach and engagement process."

