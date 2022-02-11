Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines Under the Silver Stream Transaction

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) have agreed to amend the silver stream agreement entered into by the Parties on February 27, 2019, relating to Falco’s Horne 5 project, whereby Osisko agreed to postpone by one year each of the deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as condition precedent to Osisko funding the stream deposit.



The independent directors of the Corporation have approved the extension of such deadlines under the silver stream agreement, and the board members who are nominees or officers of Osisko abstained from voting on the resolutions to approve such transactions.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.’s subsidiary, Osisko Development Corp., is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA

Director, Investor Relations

416-274-7762

rjwhite@falcores.com

