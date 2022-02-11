The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $451,000 or $0.59 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net income of approximately $140,000 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded net income of approximately $694,000 or $0.91 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $169,000 or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $526,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $1.66 million as compared to approximately $1.14 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $526,000, or 46.24%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $424,000, and a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $102,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 no additional provision for loan and lease losses was required as compared to a provision of approximately $41,000 for the same period in 2020. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $568,000 or 51.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same quarter in 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest income increased approximately $16,000 or 16.58% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $165,000 or 16.42% as compared to the same three-month period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in customer fees of approximately $9,000 or 25.66% and an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $7,000 or 11.44%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $131,000, professional service expense of approximately $20,000, and data processing expenses of approximately $22,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2021 were $112.1 million, as compared to $112.4 million at June 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.7 million at December 31, 2021 or 11.34% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.4 million at June 30, 2021 or 11.08% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  December 31,  June 30,
  2021
  2021
  (Unaudited)  (Audited)
      
ASSETS

     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$7,913  $11,417 
        
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 45,950   44,608 
      
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 141   141 
      
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $895 and $827, respectively 55,961   54,127 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 717   727 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 280   276 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,107   1,128 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$112,069  $112,425 
      
      
LIABILITIES
     
      
DEPOSITS$94,447  $93,839 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   430 
OTHER LIABILITIES 4,911   5,701 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,358   99,970 
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding-- none 0   0 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,926   13,922 
Shares held in trust, 49,712 and 45,243 shares at cost, Respectively (793)  (761)
Retained earnings 8,764   8,070 
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (376)  35 
        
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,711   12,454 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$112,069  $112,425 
      
      

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Year-to-Date
  December 31,  December 31,
           
  2021
(Unaudited)		  2020  2021
(Unaudited)		 2020

           
INTEREST INCOME:
          
           
Interest and fees on loans$1,627 $1,212 $2,934$2,261
Interest and dividends on securities 155  146  310 295
Other interest income 3  2  5 5
           
Total interest income 1,785  1,360  3,249 2,561
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits 120  222  250 480
Interest on borrowings 0  0  0 0
Total interest expense 120  222  250 480
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,665  1,138  2,999 2,081
Provision for loan losses 0  41  0 41
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,665  1,097  2,999 2,040
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Fees and other non-interest income 44  35  79 63
Miscellaneous income 69  62  145 92
Total non-interest income 113  97  224 155
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 643  512  1,264 1,058
Office building and equipment expenses 64  61  130 120
Professional Services Expense 122  102  229 190
Data Processing Expense 191  169  360 314
Other operating expense 148  159  301 281
Total non-interest expense 1,168  1,003  2,284 1,963
           
Income before income taxes 610  191  939 232
           
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 159  51  245 63
           
Net Income$451 $140 $694$169
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE:          
Basic$0.60 $0.18 $0.92$0.22
Diluted$0.60 $0.18 $0.92$0.22
           
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$--- $--- $---$---
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic 757,214  764,146  757,389 764,146
Diluted 757,214  764,146  757,793 764,146
           


