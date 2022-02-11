NOWwhere to Launch Blockchain-Backed NFT Marketplace, Connecting Artists with Art Collectors

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWwhere announces it will launch a blockchain-backed NFT marketplace connecting art creators with art collectors on Feb. 14, 2022. The platform will allow artists in all mediums to showcase their work on a global scale. Additionally, NOWwhere will give artists access to digital tools they can leverage to enhance their ability to compete in the market.

The need for artists to tap into digital tools to improve their profitability has never been greater. As the world evolves into an increasingly digital-based ecosystem, artists and curators seek new avenues to expand ownership, exhibition, and consumption of art.

Web3 environments for art not only provide opportunity for incremental distribution and display to a wider market of viewers but also diversification of revenue streams for creators by participating in the NFT market.

These digital landscapes also allow artists direct engagement with their core audiences where curators are encouraged to connect, engage and network with other creators and even further expand the possibilities for creative output through collaboration and social feedback-driven output.

Each artist's storefront features a mint-on-sale functionality, along with a smooth customer onboarding and payment system. Additionally, artists will receive a fully customizable digital art gallery with a full array of tools. A future implementation will incorporate an intelligent NFT marketplace with a curated recommendation engine that indexes and ranks assets.

"We're wildly excited to be launching NOWwhere - a space for traditional and non-crypto native artists to dive into the new creative economy of NFTs. We're launching our first release with artist storefronts as we continue to build and integrate more of our upcoming functionality," said NOWwhere CEO/Founder Drew Lightfoot.

NOWwhere also aims to showcase a diverse group of artists from oil painters to photographers and digital world creators and to focus on expanding inclusivity in the art industry. This concept will not only expose artists to a worldwide audience to showcase their work but will also give them the tools to be digitally competitive and to connect with others who can help them to reach a new level of profitability.

About NOWwhere

Powered by a recommendation engine that indexes, scores and ranks assets, NOWwhere is a platform built to support artists from a digital and networking standpoint. Art creators can utilize the user-friendly tools to market themselves to art collectors, thereby improving their potential to profit. NOWwhere helps artists tell and elevate their brand story. Learn more about the platform at https://nowwhere.io/.

