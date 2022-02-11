LEAP Group Releases Cincinnati Bengals-Inspired NFTs to Raise Money for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund

CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the leadership of quarterback Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals will compete for the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl Victory on Sunday, a continuation of their first successful playoff season in over 31 years. To honor the Bengal's unprecedented season, LEAP Group, a network of specialized agencies with a large presence in Cincinnati, has created "The Hungry Tigers NFT Collection" which celebrates the team's greatest moments on and off the field and preserves them in the Metaverse.

The Hungry Tigers NFT Collection, a commemorative series of four digital NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, will be available for purchase (using cryptocurrency Ethereum as payment) through an Open Sea auction which runs from Monday, 2/14 at 4:00 p.m. through Friday, 2/18. Proceeds from the sale will be donated by LEAP Group to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

Under the campaign tagline, "It's Feeding Time," The Hungry Tigers NFT Collection captures the hunger and spirit of the Cincinnati Bengals as they compete to win Super Bowl LVI. Each of the four NFT offerings in the Hungry Tigers NFT Collection features a hand-illustrated Bengal Tiger with special details that act as a nod to the team's most memorable moments on and off the field this season—like Joe Burrow's viral rose-colored glasses.

"The Bengals actually making it to the Super Bowl is something new to most of us in Cincy. NFTs are too," said Todd Lipscomb, creative director at LEAP Group. "We thought, why not combine them and create something special to commemorate this unforgettable season?"

Proceeds from the NFT sale benefit the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and support the Athens County Food Pantry (based in Joe Burrow's hometown) to help reduce food insecurity.

"Since LEAP Group was founded in 1999, we've strived to make sure our clients, employees, and the communities in which we serve know they matter," stated Alan Gilleo, chief marketing officer and LEAP Group co-founder. "We encourage our teams to give back using their time and talent to the causes they are passionate about and are thrilled to support the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio with this donation."



Visit NFT.leapgroupnetwork.com for additional details.

About LEAP Group

LEAP Group is an independent network of specialized agencies: LEAP Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency; LEAP Amp, a media and amplification agency; LEAP Matter, a branding and design agency; and LEAP Spark a full-service production agency. For more than 20 years, LEAP Group has helped clients Market Less and Matter More. Learn more at leapgroupnetwork.com.



