TV Star & Business Mogul Marcus Lemonis Quietly Lists His Modern Montecito Estate for $24,850,000

MONTECITO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, has listed his impressive Montecito estate $24,850,000, per the listing agents Calcagno & Hamilton Real Estate Partners.

The stunning modern estate, originally built in 1989, was designed by noted architects, Warner & Gray (now Warner Group Architects) and recently completed a down-to-the-studs renovation by Becker Studios after Lemonis acquired the property in 2017. Not a single detail was overlooked in the 2.5+ year renovation. The sprawling, 8,100 sq. ft. single-level home is comprised of five spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, including a master with two separate bathrooms and closets, fireplace, and sitting area. A formal living room with loft office, open concept kitchen with premier appliances, two powder rooms, gallery hallway, state-of-the-art gym, and multiple casual living areas round out the architectural masterpiece.

The estate's two-plus acres of tranquil grounds include a newly-constructed pool and spa, tennis court with pavilion, vegetable gardens, firepit, stunning mountain, ocean and golf-course views, and precise landscaping of olive trees, sprawling lawns, perimeter hedges and contemporary stone walkways and terraces. The home boasts an oversized three-car garage, air conditioning, security system and a private gated entry, all within the Ennisbrook community.

The estate is located within the exclusive guard-gated enclave of Ennisbrook in the posh seaside town of Montecito, just minutes from Santa Barbara. Ennisbrook offers five-star amenities for its residents, including 24-hour guard-gated security, clay tennis courts, pickleball courts, clubhouse, pools and horse facilities.

Montecito has long-standing ties to Hollywood's rich and famous, serving as a quick and private 1.5 hour getaway for the stars. Lemonis is in good company with neighbors including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, and Ariana Grande, to name a few. In more recent years, many Silicon Valley CEOs and executives have staked their claim in Montecito. With destination resorts, Michelin-rated dining, and world-class beaches and hiking trails, Montecito is a haven for those seeking privacy and luxury with the conveniences of urban living. Just minutes on the 101 North, the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport offers private aviation and commercial flights to 11 destinations.

Marcus Lemonis is a TV star and business mogul, most well-known as the star of the hit show The Profit on CBNC, where Lemonis invests in and helps struggling small businesses turn their fate. In the last 10 years, he has successfully helped turn around over 100 businesses. In his new 2022 show, HGTV's The Renovator, Lemonis helps families renovate their most valuable asset—their home—providing guidance and resources, and leaving the families with stunning renovations and a clean slate. Lemonis is also a widely successful businessman, serving as the chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, among others.

1850 Jelinda Drive, Montecito, CA 93108 is listed off-market for $24,850,000 by Michael Calcagno of Calcagno & Hamilton Real Estate Partners. 805-896-0876 | info@HomesinSantaBarbara.com | www.HomesinSantaBarbara.com

