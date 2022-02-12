Retired NBA Legend Charles Oakley Kicks Off National Oak Out Hunger Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley's "Oak Out Hunger" community project by the Charles Oakley Foundation kicks off in Los Angeles this weekend with the goal of providing food and education to underprivileged communities and raising awareness about the need for socially responsible sports betting.

A coalition of nonprofits - The Los Angeles Community Action Network, Help Give Care Foundation, The Charles Oakley Foundation, and the Entain Foundation - will supply food, fun and fandom to football fans on Sunday, February 13 at Gladys Park.

10 a.m. Pacific, SATURDAY 2/12 - Charles Oakley to help set-up At Gladys Park, hold press avail

1 p.m. Pacific, SUNDAY 2/13 - Watch the big game with Charles Oakley at Gladys Park.

Oakley has worked hand-in-hand with Los Angeles-based nonprofits for many years. A lifelong home cook who is known to whip up a giant family meal, Oakley has spent much of his post-NBA career bringing his culinary prowess to homeless shelters and veterans' organizations nationwide.

"I come to Skid Row every year because of the community," said Oakley, whose memoir "The Last Enforcer" debuted earlier this month. "It's a community like no other. And these organizations we're working with are second-to-none. As the world focuses on the the big game, let's not lose sight of struggling folks right here on our backyard."

In 2020, the Charles Oakley Foundation launched the Oak Out Hunger campaign, which has provided thousands of meals and other social services to impoverished families in many major American cities.

The Help, Care, Give Foundation, and founders Henry Butler along with his wife, casting director Leah Daniels-Butler, supported the efforts of the Charles Oakley Foundation to feed the homeless on Skid Row from the outset and continue to encourage the entertainment industry to lend time, talent and financial resources to feed, clothe and shelter those most in need.

"This weekend's championship is a global event happening in our city; everyone should have the opportunity to experience it," says Butler. "We thank the Charles Oakley Foundation for the unceasing commitment to raising awareness of homelessness, and issues impacting the underserved."

With all eyes on LA this weekend, Pete White, Founder & Executive Director of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, said it's important to remember that everyday people are struggling right beside the action-packed spectacle of the big game.

"As the country prepares for the big game, far less attention will be given to Angelenos, unable to afford Sofi Stadium tickets, unable to afford the rent, and residing in Skid Row," White said. "What better way to showcase what many would rather hide than food, celebration, and the opportunity to give back."

The national Oak Out Hunger program will further promote Gamble Responsibly America (GRA), a mobile app that educates users on safe gambling habits, and My Wager Score ™, an affordability tool that protects the financial health of players and rewards responsible gambling by converting 1% of every dollar bet into charitable, tax-deductible contributions for social causes. GRA was launched by Entain Foundation U.S., EPIC Risk Management and RG24/7 in June 2021, while My Wager Score is a startup technology company.

"We're asking folks to Bet Smart and Give Back," Oakley said. "My Wager Score™ is the future of sports betting because it creates financial safety for players and helps create positive impact. We want folks to see that they can take fair play into their own hands and be empowered by getting their score at MyWagerScore.com."

###

About Charles Oakley and The Charles Oakley Foundation

Oakley, known by legions of NBA fans as "The Last Enforcer," played power forward for 19 seasons (1985-2004) in the NBA, including 10 seasons with the New York Knicks (1988-98) where he was named an NBA all-star in 1994. A lifelong home cook who is known to whip up a giant family meal, Oakley has spent much of his post-NBA career bringing his culinary prowess to homeless shelters and veterans' organizations nationwide.

Oakley is on a mission to raise awareness about the financial protection tool My Wager Score.™

The Charles Oakley Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to giving back. In 2020, the foundation launched the Oak Out Hunger campaign, which has provided thousands of meals and other social services to impoverished families in such cities as Cleveland (Oakley's hometown), New York, Los Angeles, and other major American cities. To contact the Charles Oakley Foundation email Jeane Holley: jeane@charlesoakleyfoundation.org.

About the Entain Foundation U.S.

The Entain Foundation U.S. is a first-of-its-kind non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity and corporate compliance in the U.S. The Foundation was launched in 2019 by the Entain Global Foundation and the Entain Group. Trustees of the Entain Foundation U.S. include Entain's Martin Lycka, former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer, and international gambling regulatory expert Bill Pascrell III, a partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group. https://entainfoundation-us.com/

About Help, Care, Give

The Help, Care, Give Foundation is a conduit for celebrities desiring to give back to causes of personal significance. HCGF serves as the infrastructure providing resource management and direction to enable and empower fulfillment of philanthropic endeavors through event production, program development and social enterprise brand management. With successful events like Celebrity Rock and our Homeless But Human Campaign, Help, Care, Give Foundation is quickly emerging as a vital player in the world of philanthropy.

About Los Angeles Community Action Network

The mission of the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN) is to help people dealing with poverty create & discover opportunities. LA CAN was formed in 1999 when 25 residents of Downtown LA came together and acknowledged the problems that existed in their community and made a commitment to do something about it.

About My Wager Score™

My Wager Score™ is a patented financial health tool that is poised to change the game. An early-stage start-up that has caught the attention of policymakers and the next generation of socially responsible bettors, My Wager Score converts 1% of every dollar bet on gaming partner sites into charitable, tax-deductible donations, empowers online gamblers with real-time affordability checks and unlocks access to technology designed to prevent reckless betting. Win or lose, the Wager Score converts 1% of every dollar bet on gaming partners' site(s) into charitable, tax-deductible donations that create positive societal impact.

Charles Oakley is available for interviews on Saturday and Sunday. To schedule: contact Jessica Van Sack for the Charles Oakley Foundation via Yellow House Creative Consulting, LLC, 617-593-4241, jessica@yellowhouseconsulting.com

Related Images











Image 1: Retired NBA All-Star Charles Oakley





Charles Oakley turned his culinary prowess into a mission to give back









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment