Mohawk Industries发布第四季度业绩报告

乔治亚州卡尔豪恩, Feb. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE：MHK）今天宣布2021年第四季度实现净利润1.89亿美元，摊薄每股收益（EPS）为2.80美元。调整后净收益为1.99亿美元，每股收益为2.95美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2021年第四季度报告净销售额为28亿美元，增长4.5%，按固定汇率和天数计算增长11.8%。2020年第四季度净销售额为26亿美元，净收益2.48亿美元，每股收益3.49美元。调整后净收益为2.52亿美元，每股收益为3.54美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。



截至2021年12月31日的十二个月期间，净收益和每股收益分别为10.33亿美元和14.94美元。净收益为10.27亿美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。每股收益为14.86美元。在2021年的这十二个月期间，报告净销售额为112亿美元，相比上年同期增长17.3%，按固定货币和天数计算增长了16％。在截至2020年12月31日的十二个月期间，净销售额约为96亿美元，净收益为5.16亿美元，每股收益为7.22美元; 不包括重组、收购、其他费用，净收益和每股收益分别为6.31亿美元和8.83美元。

董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum在评价Mohawk Industries第四季度和全年业绩时表示：“从全年来看，Mohawk的业务取得了显著提升。我们今年的营业利润率大幅增长，达到约12%。2021年调整后营业收入接近14亿美元，调整后息税折旧摊销前利润（EBITDA）超过19亿美元。此外，我们实现了12%的有机销售额增长，与2019年疫情前业绩相比，调整后的利润率提高了270个基点。这一年结束时，我们的资产负债表达到了历史性强劲水平；第四季度，我们增持了约240万股本公司股票，全年总共购买了约490万股。2月，董事会批准了5亿美元的股票回购额外授权，再次突显了我们对公司实力和提升股东回报的信心。

“在住宅新建和改造强劲环境的推动下，我们第四季度的销售额保持强劲。商业销售也有所改善，但仍落后于疫情前的水平。本季度的收入因价格、产品组合和生产率的改善而受益，但被通货膨胀率的上升以及与上年相比该季度天数减少造成的产量下降（包括异常季节性需求）所抵消。

“本季度，我们的世界其他地区地板业务的销售额报告增长5%，按固定汇率货币计增长约14%。该业务部门报告经营利润率为14.4%，调整后为14.8%。经营利润率受到通货膨胀、运输天数减少和供应链限制的影响，有部分被该季度的定价和产品组合收益所抵消。第三季度开始，由于电力、天然气和材料短缺的影响，该部门的材料成本开始以无法预测的速度攀升。尽管采取了多项定价措施以期实现扭转，但我们仍落后于通胀，并已宣布进一步提高价格，以抵消这些特殊情况。我们将继续密切关注动态并根据需要采取进一步举措。为了最大限度地提高我们不断增长的高端层压板销售，我们去年扩大了压机产能，并正在投资一条新的生产线，到2023年底投入运营时将支持1.5亿美元的额外销售。我们正在继续提升LVT工艺，尽管面临的短缺限制了我们的生产和销售。在今年，我们将优化对一家法国MDF工厂和一家爱尔兰绝缘制造商的补强收购，将其与我们现有的业务整合，并升级其资产和工艺。

“在第四季度，我们的全球瓷产品部门报告销售额增长3％，按固定货币和天数计算增长10％。该部门的营业利润率为6.3%，这是由于生产率、定价和产品组合的改善被欧洲天然气危机、通货膨胀和较为正常的季节性因素所抵消。墨西哥、巴西和俄罗斯本季度的销售表现突出，尽管这些地区的销售受到产能限制的制约。我们依靠创新型地板、墙壁和马赛克产品、石英和陶瓷板，以及扩展我们在户外产品的业务地位，实现了销售增长和产品组合的改善。材料、劳动力和能源价格的上涨继续影响我们的陶瓷产品市场，我们正在采取更多的定价措施予以弥补。在欧洲，天然气价格目前高于去年水平的五倍以上，预计今年下半年我们的价格将与成本实现同步。未来的欧洲能源价格将取决于该地区的稳定以及俄罗斯是否增加供应。作为全球最大的瓷砖生产商，Mohawk有许多机会充分利用我们的地位并扩大长期销售和利润。在巴西，我们正在建设一个新的瓷砖工厂，预计明年下半年开始运营。在墨西哥，我们正在扩大马赛克和特殊产品的生产。在俄罗斯，我们将在今年和2023年分别增加一条生产线，以扩大我们的瓷砖产能。在欧洲，我们正在加大产能以扩大陶瓷板、户外瓷砖和特种瓷砖的生产；在美国，我们正在增加石英台面的生产。所有生产线全面投入运营后，这些扩展项目总共将为大约3亿美元的销售额提供支持。

“本季度，我们北美地板业务部门报告销售额增长5％，按固定标准计算增长12％，营业利润率为9%，原因是生产率、定价和产品组合的改善被通货膨胀和向更为正常的季节性回归所部分抵消。差异化产品的成功使我们的产品组合获益，但部分消费者确实也改为选择价格较低的产品以抵消通胀影响。本季度，由于能源和原材料价格上涨，我们再次提高了价格。Mohawk是美国层压板市场的领先企业，通过改善视觉效果和防水性能，我们在所有渠道都为该产品类别注入了活力。我们正在提高层压板产能，以支持3亿美元的额外销售，第一个扩建阶段将于本季度开始，随后将于2023年开始第二阶段。LVT仍然是市场上增长最快的地板产品，我们继续提高现有工厂的生产，LVT业务在第四季度实现了强劲增长。我们正在启动一座新的LVT设施，以支持超过1.6亿美元的销售。该工厂目前正在安装第一批设备，项目将在2023年下半年分期完成。除了这些产能扩充外，我们还进行了多项节省成本的投资，包括纤维制造和运输项目，这些项目将在未来两到三年内提高该领域的生产率和盈利能力。

“在创纪录的2021年之后，我们对Mohawk的未来增长和盈利能力满怀热情。今年，我们大多数市场的GDP预计将增长3%-5%，住宅销售保持强劲，商业用途产品的销售也会改善。利率可能会上升，但应该会保持从历史上看的有利水平，并支持房屋销售和改造的持续。在这一年中，我们预计通货膨胀将会放缓，劳动力、材料和能源方面的限制将下降。我们的许多产品类别都在以全部产能水平进行销售，我们也即将在今年优化产品组合和利润。我们已经启动了多个扩展项目，以增加今年和未来在这些增长领域的销售。材料、能源和运输价格的显著短期上涨影响着我们所有的业务，我们正在通过重新设计配方、减少开支和提高效率来抵消这一影响。我们目前正在实施提价举措，并已宣布在不同产品和地区推出额外的提价措施。我们将继续根据需要调整价格，并将在一段时间后恢复利润率。在欧洲，能源成本急剧上升，也影响到我们材料的成本。我们的欧洲陶瓷业务受影响最大，扣除涨价因素后，我们预计第一季度将出现相当于4000万至4500万美元的不利影响。鉴于这些因素，预计我们第一季度调整后每股收益为2.90至3.00美元，不包括任何重组费用。下半年，随着产能扩张、通胀趋缓和价格调整，预计我们的利润率将有所提高。

“基于我们公司的实力、我们的产品和地域多样性、对不断增长的产品类别的投资和潜在的收购，我们的长期愿景是实现更高的销售增长和利润扩张。地材是建筑物新修和改建工程的重要组成部分，作为世界上最大的地板制造商，Mohawk在主要地板品类和全球关键市场上已经建立了领先地位。有鉴于此，预计我们的业务将从这一经济周期的强劲需求中获益。随着当今现有住宅库存的减少，新住宅建设和改造工程的需求量将在未来多年保持高位。随着时间推移，我们预计商用产品将恢复其历史性增长，其中被压抑的需求将带来重大的机遇。Mohawk的可持续发展产品吸引了当今具有环保意识的最终用户，从而提高了我们的分销和利润。在第四季度，我们发布了年度环境、可持续发展和治理报告，其中详细介绍了Mohawk对产品循环和脱碳的承诺；该报告可在我们的投资者网站上查看。除了扩大产能外，我们还继续投资于人才和最先进的技术，为客户提供卓越的设计、价值和服务。未来三年，随着我们在产品、制造和营销方面各项举措的实施，预期我们将实现更高的销售额和利润率。我们将继续利用强大的资产负债表实施收购，以进一步拓展我们的地理覆盖范围和产品供应，同时提高我们的销售和盈利能力。”

关于MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk的垂直整合生产和分销流程为地毯、块毯、地垫、瓷砖、复合地板、木地板、石材和PVC地材生产带来了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们拥有业内最受认可的众多品牌，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。过去十年里，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯生产商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯和美国等地。

前面几段中的某些陈述，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容均构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk有权要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于涉及风险和不确定性的诸多假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况；竞争；运费、原材料价格、其他投入成本的上涨和下降；消费市场的膨胀和紧缩；货币价格波动；能源成本和供应；资本支出的时间和水平；公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施；减值费用；收购整合；国际业务；推出新产品；运营合理化；税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔；诉讼；与新冠疫情相关的风险及不确定性；公司业务所在司法管辖区内的监管和政治变化，以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 189,089 248,222 1,033,159 515,595

Adjusting items:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,558 22,382 23,118 166,817

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,067 - 1,749 -

Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies - - (6,211 ) -

Income tax effect on resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies - - 2,302 -

One-time tax planning election 4,568 - (22,163 ) -

Income taxes (309 ) (18,596 ) (4,626 ) (51,740 )

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 198,973 252,008 1,027,328 630,672

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.95 3.54 14.86 8.83

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,535 71,209 69,145 71,401

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 624,503

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,700,282

Total debt 2,324,785

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 268,895

Net Debt 2,055,890

Less: Short-term investments 323,000

Net debt less short-term investments $ 1,732,890

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands) Trailing Twelve

Three Months Ended Months Ended

April 3, 2021 July 3, 2021 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021

Operating income $ 317,515 404,424 359,974 253,098 1,335,011

Other income (expense) 2,227 11,168 (21 ) (1,140 ) 12,234

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) (168 ) (206 ) (11 ) (389 )

Depreciation and amortization (1) 151,216 148,466 148,618 143,411 591,711

EBITDA 470,954 563,890 508,365 395,358 1,938,567

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 5,756 3,321 982 4,641 14,700

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 303 153 226 1,067 1,749

Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies - (6,211 ) - - (6,211 )

Adjusted EBITDA $ 477,013 561,153 509,573 401,066 1,948,805

Net Debt less short-term investments to adjusted EBITDA 0.9

(1) Includes $8,417 of accelerated depreciation in Q4 YTD 2021.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net sales $ 2,760,737 2,641,764 11,200,613 9,552,197

Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 173,206 - 41,841 -

Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate 20,737 - (160,015 ) -

Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 2,954,680 2,641,764 11,082,439 9,552,197

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Global Ceramic December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net sales $ 949,501 919,668

Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days 54,209 -

Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 5,951 -

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 1,009,661 919,668

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring NA December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net sales $ 1,015,513 963,365

Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days 65,517 -

Segment net sales on constant shipping days $ 1,081,030 963,365

Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring ROW December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net sales $ 795,723 758,731

Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days 53,481 -

Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 14,786 -

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 863,990 758,731

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Gross Profit $ 737,443 738,084

Adjustments to gross profit:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 2,363 22,789

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,067 -

Adjusted gross profit $ 740,873 760,873

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 484,345 455,351

Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (2,238 ) 394

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 482,107 455,745

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Operating income $ 253,098 282,733 1,335,011 636,002

Adjustments to operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,601 22,395 23,637 163,479

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,067 - 1,749 -

Adjusted operating income $ 258,766 305,128 1,360,397 799,481

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Global Ceramic December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Operating income $ 60,000 79,565

Adjustments to segment operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 416 8,164

Adjusted segment operating income $ 60,416 87,729

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring NA December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Operating income $ 91,711 82,407

Adjustments to segment operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,146 8,651

Adjusted segment operating income $ 92,857 91,058

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Flooring ROW December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Operating income $ 114,339 132,505

Adjustments to segment operating income:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 2,022 5,496

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,067 -

Adjusted segment operating income $ 117,428 138,001

Reconciliation of Segment Operating (Loss) to Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Corporate and intersegment eliminations December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Operating (loss) $ (12,952 ) (11,744 )

Adjustments to segment operating (loss):

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,018 84

Adjusted segment operating (loss) $ (11,934 ) (11,660 )

Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Earnings before income taxes $ 239,789 273,578

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (11 ) (176 )

Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,558 22,382

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,067 -

Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 245,403 295,784

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Income tax expense $ 50,689 25,180

One-time tax planning election (4,568 ) -

Income tax effect of adjusting items 309 18,596

Adjusted income tax expense $ 46,430 43,776

Adjusted income tax rate 18.9 % 14.8 %

The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.