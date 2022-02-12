Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating MP Materials and Roblox and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) and Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

On February 3, 2022, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party. In relevant part, the report alleged that a related party “overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP’s profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices.”

On this news, MP Material’s stock price declined by $5.61 per share, or approximately 14.3%, from $39.36 per share to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX)

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

