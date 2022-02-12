MarsDoge has one of the top security scores on BSC projects at the Certik leaderboard

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States , Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarsDoge is a revolutionary cryptocurrency building a crypto asset that benefits its users in all ways. It gets clean in its recent stringent audits. Thus, MarsDoge has achieved 96 security score in BSC projects on the Certik leaderboard.

MarsDoge is a deflationary reflection token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The MarsDoge contract consists of four critical features static rewards, auto burn, development fee acquisition, and liquidity acquisition. The expert minds behind the MarsDoge coin are working towards the vision of “to build a crypto asset with an ever-growing value that delivers high returns and the best possible safety features to its holders’.

In a recent development, they have run out the multiple, firm, and strict audits on its platform by Certick. It was carried out to discover the issues and vulnerabilities in the source code of the MarsDoge project and any contract dependencies that were not part of an officially recognized library.

A comprehensive examination has been performed, utilizing Static Analysis and Manual Review techniques. The auditing process pays special attention to the following considerations:

- Testing the smart contracts against both common and uncommon attack vectors.

- Assessing the codebase to ensure compliance with current best practices and industry standards.

- Providing contract logic meets the specifications and intentions of the client.

- Cross-referencing contract structure and implementation against similar smart contracts produced by industry leaders.

- Thorough line-by-line manual review of the entire codebase by industry experts.

The security assessment resulted in findings that ranged from critical to informational. The auditors recommend addressing these findings to ensure a high level of security standards and industry practices. It is suggested recommendations that could better serve the project from the security perspective:

- Enhance general coding practices for better structures of source codes.

- Add enough unit tests to cover the possible use cases.

- Provide more comments per each function for readability, especially verified contracts in public.

- Provide more transparency on privileged activities once the protocol is live.

For statistical analysis and manual review, users can visit the Certik website. Potential users must visit the website and Telegram for further information.

Website: https://marsdogetoken.com/



