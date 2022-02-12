Inflatable Party Magic Unveils Exciting Bounce House Rentals Options for DFW Texas Region

Dallas, TX , Feb. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic has unveiled its expansive Bounce House Rentals collection that brings the benefits of renting a bounce house in 2022 to the people of the DFW Texas area.

For over two decades Inflatable Party Magic has become the one-stop solution for Party Rentals and different types of inflatables for customers in the area. Its party supplies have been a hit with clients for a wide range of parties including church and community events, children’s birthdays, school gatherings as well as corporate gigs. Besides raising the bar for entertainment, the company has always remained focused on the quality and safety of its supplies for clients.

In fact, it was one of the first inflatable companies to comply with the new Texas state regulations regarding bounce houses and amusement rides. Each of its supplies including Water Slide Rentals carries the impeccable mark of quality the company is known for. It conducts safety inspections on its supplies on a regular basis. Moreover, all the equipment is sanitized after every use with CDC-approved cleaners. It has helped clients build more confidence in the services offered by the company.



Inflatable Party Magic TX

Besides making the process of renting party supplies and inflatables simple, Inflatable Party Magic has also endeavored to offer customers solid customer support. Right from the stage of ordering to installation and taking away of the supplies after the party, customers of the DFW Texas area can expect only the highest level of professionalism every step of the way. These are just some of the reasons why the company has won exceptional reviews from its clients, many of whom are repeat customers.

And now with its expanded Bounce House Rentals collection, it is bringing further benefits for parties that will be remembered in 2022. This is the year when people want to let their hair down and have the time of their lives. What better way to do that than with bounce houses that bring out the kids in adults too. And they are certainly an exciting proposition for children’s parties as the fun never stops with them.

Besides being a source of tons of fun for children, bounce houses provide good exercise as well. And they can be perfect ice breakers that will set the tone for magical parties in 2022. Some of these exciting Bounce House Rentals options in the collection include:

Tea party bounce with basketball goal can be rented for $160.00.

Toy story licensed bounce house is available for $142.00.

Blue and red carousel bounce house is priced at $157.00.

Justice league licensed bounce house is the dream for all superhero fans and rents at $142.00.

Inflatable Party Magic has many other smart bounce house options in its collection for 2022 that spell superior quality at affordable rates.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company offering services in Cleburne, Arlington, Alvarado, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas in Texas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their own package with a range of, rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

Contact

Inflatable Party Magic TX

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne TX 760033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/









