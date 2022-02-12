50% Crypto Burn of Sonic Bytes Tokens

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Sonic Bytes is a crypto marketing & software company. We are developing play to earn apps where the user can earn tokens and/or NFTs. Our games will support digital advertisements and the ability for coin/token/nft companies to distribute their products.

SONIC is an Advanced Binance Smart Contract. Sonic Bytes token is created for all as an asset with a 5% reflection built in for holders. SONIC has a 10% transaction fee, 5% will be distributed to holders, 3% goes to liquidity and 2% will be a true burn to the burn wallet. The initial supply of tokens is 1 Quadrillion.

The Sonic Bytes ecosystem has the power of buying, holding, purchasing and with our tokenomics we include selling as well which all give 5% reflections to holders. The final component of this ecosystem is burning, we have an automatic 2% true burn of tokens in every transaction. This ecosystem was created to increase token value consistently.

After our presale we will be BURNING 500 Trillion Tokens to our dead wallet. This will reduce the market supply and increase the value of the remaining Sonic Bytes Tokens. Our founders mission is to always provide value to the holders and by doing this, it is another way we are providing more value to our Sonic Bytes Family of holders.

Do you want to be part of the new SONIC BYTES experience? Join SONIC BYTES now! Don’t miss this opportunity to make your wallet go to the moon. It’s truly amazing!





Sonic Bytes

Ticker: SONIC

Contract: 0x6656336A6018dDD5314694E242BA684bbC21b574

Website: https://sonicbytes.net