Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of ARIZ, LEVL, FLOW, and TMX

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARIZ)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ARIZ and Finfront Holding Company.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LEVL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEVL to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement LEVL shareholder will receive 0.7164 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of LEVL they own.

SPX Flow, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FLOW to Lone Star Funds for $86.50 in cash per share of FLOW owned.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TMX to Rentokil Initial plc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

