Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of BREZ, MCAE, NSEC, and IDFB

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BREZ and D-Orbit SpA.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: MCAE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAE and ETAO International Group.

National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NSEC to VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. for $16.35 in cash per share of NSEC owned

Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IDFB to BAWAG Group for $12.05 in chase per share of IDFB owned.

