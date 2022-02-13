Nextlvl.gg to launch new Call of Duty Boosting & Carry Services

Edinburgh, Scotland, Feb. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextlvl.gg is launching a new category of services for all Call of Duty games series - from Warzone mode to the latest Call of Duty Vanguard. Nextlvl.gg is a professional games boosting & carry service for many popular games - Call of Duty, Dota 2, League of Legends and others. The ultimate goal is to help players reach desired results in their favorite game by saving their time. All invalid or not up-to-date services were removed or combined with newer services to make navigation more friendly and easier for our customers.



What are Call of Duty Boosting services? If a player needs help to complete some mission, increase stats or complete some challenge to unlock weapons, camo, operators and this player asks for help from professional players like in our team - it is called “cod boosting service”. Nextlvl.gg provides a full range of cod boosting services - operators unlock, play together with booster, increase KD, unlock gold, platinum or damascus camos, holo blue dot unlock and others. Everything is done without breaking Activision ToS - it means we don’t use any cheats, boosting lobbies or exploits to unlock prestige camos or boosting prestige levels. Everything is done by real players in official matchmaking games only to avoid any possibility or account suspension.

Our website already provided service for CoD players, however each game series had a different set of services and it wasn’t convenient for players to navigate and place orders especially after a huge update from Activision when they connected warzone to other game series and enabled cross-play and cross-progress among all game versions.

Nextlvl.gg decided to follow the example and launch Call of Duty Boosting Services available on one page for all game series. At the moment our team of cod boosters is providing carry & boosting services for Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard - 4 major Call of Duty titles available on PC, PSN and Xbox platforms. We cover all range of popular carry services from KD boost in battle royale mode to unlocking prestige atomic, damascus or dark matter ultra camos.

All customers can now easily choose the desired game version for camos as camos progress is the only thing that is not shared between different game titles. It means that unlocking damascus camo on Modern Warfare for all weapons won’t automatically unlock same quality camo on Vanguard - Atomic Camo. A progress is shared only between weapons unlock status for warzone and other titles and account experience level. It means that in order to use some weapons that were added in the Call of Duty Vanguard game version in Warzone mode (which is free to play), a player will need to unlock it on Vanguard first then it will be available on Warzone as well. Military rank and prestige levels are shared between all game titles which makes it easier to archive many calling cards and prestige badges across all game titles.

Previous website structure had each game title on the unique URL and with many duplicate services for weapons unlock, prestige and military ranks boosting services, etc. In order to be up to date and match the current cross-progress status all those services are combined and can be found by one “Prestige & League” category for an easier access and order process. Other popular services like “Weapons unlock” and “Weapons leveling” also combined into easy to find categories by game titles and weapon classes like Assault Rifles, SMGs, etc.

The tricky part about call of duty camos unlock services is that many camos have the same names across different game titles, however the progress is not shared. For example, the first completionist camo category name is “gold camo” across all game versions - Modern Warfare, Vanguard and Cold War. The second tier camo is different as it is Platinum for Modern Warfare and Diamond for Vanguard and Cold War. The ultimate camos which are the most desired by all Call of Duty players are Damascus for Modern Warfare, Dark Matter Ultra for Cold War and Atomic for Vanguard series. In order to let our customers navigate it easily we decided to create a separate category for each game title instead of combining all camos into one place. Regarding all zombie camos (plague diamond, gold and dark aether) - we decided to move all camos into one zombie category as zombie camos are less popular compared to multiplayer camos.



All those actions helped us to remove more than 100 outdated and unpopular positions for cod boosting services. We hope that new website structure and navigation will help our viewers to find desired service much faster and without any stress. Our quality, boosting speed and legit boosting methods are still untouched! We welcome all new visitors and customers to try our Call of Duty Boosting & Carry services from a professional team.



