Grain Silos Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis [2022-2029] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grain silos market is expected to gain traction from the increasing advancements in grain production technologies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Grain Silos Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Silos, Steel Silos, Others), By Product (Flat Bottom, Hopper Bottom, Feed Hoppers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report further states that the surging loss of food grain is anticipated to drive the demand for grain silos globally. The World Bank Report declared that every year, approximately 12 to 16 million metric tons of food grain losses occur in India during the post-harvest phase.

A list of all the grain silos manufacturers operating in the global grain silos market:

Superior Silo LLC

Sioux Steel Company

Nelson

P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG

Rostfrei Steels

Silos Cordoba

Hanson Silo Company

CST Industries

Symaga

Ahrens Agri

Other prominent companies

Drivers & Restraints-



Increasing Need to Strengthen Food Security Will Propel Growth

The rising cases of food grain contamination owing to a large number of environmental factors, such as pH, temperature, and moisture are set to bolster the grain silos market growth in the near future. Apart from that, storing food grains is a crucial part of the farming process. The usage of conventional grain silos made of mud, grass, and wood in developing countries are incapable of ensuring security against pests, such as birds, rodents, and insects. To tackle this situation, the demand for metal grain silos is surging rapidly across the globe.

Moreover, the utilization of grain silos can strengthen food security in various communities as it delivers economic support and daily livelihood to small scale farmers. These silos also take less storage space, unlike the horizontal storage warehouses. Besides, they are available in a wide variety of configurations, materials, and sizes. However, these products are very expensive. This factor can hamper growth.

Market Segments:

By Type

Metal

Silos

Steel Silos

By Product

Flat Bottom,

Hopper Bottom

Feed Hoppers

Regional Analysis-



Availability of State-of-the-art Grain Silos to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace throughout the coming years because of the rising post-harvest grain losses because of numerous environmental conditions. The Indian Ministry of Consumer Affairs, for instance, mentioned that around 57,676 metric tons of food grains were damaged in the country because of rodent & pest attacks, exposure to rain & floods, and leakage of Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns. Besides, the rising concerns of food grain spoilage are expected to drive growth in this region.

Furthermore, North America is set to generate considerable grain silos market share in the forthcoming years because of the presence of various reputed manufacturers in the region. Also, the easy availability of novel silos equipped with grain level sensors, electrical loaders, dryers, aerators cameras, computer systems, moisture sensors, and dischargers would bolster sales in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Signing Contracts & Investments to Develop Unique Products

The global market houses multiple companies that are aiming to develop novel grain silos by signing new contracts with other renowned firms. Some of them are also investing huge sums to acquire innovative facilities. Below are the latest industry developments:

March 2019 : Silos Cordoba, a leading manufacturer of silos for grain storage based in Spain signed a contract with Josepdam Port Services Nigeria Ltd. to construct a new grain storage facility in Nigeria. It will have a capacity of 145,000 tons and will be able to store mainly corn & wheat. The facility will also include flat bottom silos of both 6.152,00 and 10.272,00 tons’ capacity.

: Silos Cordoba, a leading manufacturer of silos for grain storage based in Spain signed a contract with Josepdam Port Services Nigeria Ltd. to construct a new grain storage facility in Nigeria. It will have a capacity of 145,000 tons and will be able to store mainly corn & wheat. The facility will also include flat bottom silos of both 6.152,00 and 10.272,00 tons’ capacity. August 2019: CEE Equity Partners, headquartered in China invested around USD 67 million through Eastern & Central Europe Investment Cooperation Fund II. The fund will be used to acquire logistics and 15 grain silos from the Brise Group in Romania.

