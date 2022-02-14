Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 10 February until 11 February, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 875,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 269.1537 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 10 February 445,000 266.6500 118,659,250.00 11 February 430,000 271.7447 116,850,221.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



16,963,810 222.9006 3,781,242,696.86 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 17,838,810 225.1693 4,016,752,167.86

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,025,805 own shares, corresponding to 0.83% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

