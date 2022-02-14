English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 2,568,848 331.54 851,663,047 7 February 2022 35,700 402.24 14,359,914 8 February 2022 32,700 407.53 13,326,326 9 February 2022 32,000 412.92 13,213,354 10 February 2022 30,600 416.74 12,752,348 11 February 2022 33,063 409.71 13,546,178 Accumulated under the programme 2,732,911 336.22 918,861,167

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,324.984 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Attachment