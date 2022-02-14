The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,568,848
|331.54
|851,663,047
|7 February 2022
|35,700
|402.24
|14,359,914
|8 February 2022
|32,700
|407.53
|13,326,326
|9 February 2022
|32,000
|412.92
|13,213,354
|10 February 2022
|30,600
|416.74
|12,752,348
|11 February 2022
|33,063
|409.71
|13,546,178
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,732,911
|336.22
|918,861,167
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,324.984 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment