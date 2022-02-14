Global AI Chatbots Market 2022- Top Players (IBM, Google, AWS, Chatfuel, Nuance Communications) Competitive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Growth And Forecast 2028

Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI Chatbots Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the advancement in AI technologies during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global AI Chatbots Market, 2022-2028.” A chatbot is an artificial intelligence-powered application that communicates with a human to solve a problem or respond to a question. This helps AI Chatbots market growth by reducing operational time and increasing efficiency. Because of advances in AI technologies such as machine learning, the use of virtual assistants is on the rise. Chatbots and smart speakers are examples of virtual assistants that are employed in a variety of industries, including retail, BFSI, and healthcare.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

IBM

[24]7.ai

Google

Nuance Communications

AWS

LogMeIn

Inbenta

Kore.ai

Gupshup

AIVO

Yellow Messenger

CogniCor Technologies

Passage AI

Chatfuel

SmartBots.ai

COVID-19 Impact-

Global lockdown is expected to cause a minor slowdown in the AI Chatbots market in 2020. Almost every industry has been shaken by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has exacerbated churn. The lockdown is having a negative influence on global production, supply networks, and logistics, and the continuity of operations in numerous industries. Manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer products are the industries with the most problems.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global AI Chatbots Market share during the forecast period. Numerous startups in the region are investing in chatbots and machine learning technology. Furthermore, small and mid-sized businesses are increasingly integrating chatbots into their customer service processes, which provides flawless performance, handles a large number of customers, and improves client engagement strategies.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Messengers

Web Widgets

Others

Segmentation by end user: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The market's many competitors are challenged to produce ground-breaking services that address changing technology, corporate processes, consumer assistance, and security requirements. In the current market climate, leading firms are engaged in fierce battle for market dominance by improving quality and product differentiation, allowing for market consolidation through strategic initiatives such as mergers, alliances, and acquisitions.

April 2020 - IBM's Watson Assistant chatbots have aided government agencies, healthcare organizations, and academic institutions around the world in putting crucial data and information into the hands of their citizens using AI.

