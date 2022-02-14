New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Plastics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229678/?utm_source=GNW





The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on automotive plastics on the global level. The section will include COVID-19’s impact on the supply and demand for automotive plastics, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value (U.S. dollars as noted) using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations. Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.



In terms of polymer type, the automotive plastics are segmented into -

- Polypropylene PP.

- Polyvinyl chloride PVC.

- Polyurethane PU.

- Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene ABS.

- High-density polyethylene HDPE.

- Polycarbonate PC.

- Polyamide PA.

Others.



In terms of application, the automotive plastics market is segmented into -

- Interior furnishings.

- Exterior furnishings.

- Electrical components.

- Under the hood components.

- Others



In terms of vehicle type, the automotive plastics market is segmented into -

- Passenger cars.

- Lightweight vehicles.

- Heavyweight vehicles.



Report Includes:

- 115 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for automotive plastics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the market size for automotive plastics in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by polymer type, application, vehicle type, and geographic region

- Highlights of the market potential for high performance plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China and India

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for the growth of automotive plastics market

- Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations

- Review of the current market status, key technology issues, value chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the supply and demand of automotive plastics

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sabic, Asahi Kasei Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Covestro AG



Summary:

The global automotive plastics market is fragmented, and manufacturers are focusing on expansion and acquisition activities to gain their competitive edges and to satisfy the increased demand. Many key players are focusing on significant investments in research and development (R&D) to introduce new technologies that can increase product efficiency and to increase the application areas.



The automotive plastics market is segmented into three primary segments -

- Polymer type.

- Application.

- Vehicle type.



Based on polymer type, the global automotive plastics market is segmented into -

- Polypropylene PP.

- Polyvinyl chloride PVC.

- Polyurethane PU.

- Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene ABS.

- High-density polyethylene HDPE.

- Polycarbonate PC.

- Polyamide PA.

- Others.



In 2020, the polypropylene PP segment held a greater share of the global automotive plastics, and it is anticipated to follow the same trend throughout the forecast period.Polypropylene PP type plastics are mechanically rugged and resistant to many chemical solvents like bases and acids, which makes polypropylene plastic ideal for various end-use industries.



The major applications of PP include packaging and labeling, textiles, plastic parts, and reusable containers of different types.Thus, the global popularity of PP plastic is increasing on a daily basis for plastic manufacturing and used as automotive plastic.



The polyurethane PU segment is projected to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global automotive plastics market is segmented into -

- Interior furnishings.

- Exterior furnishings.

- Electrical components.

- Under the hood components.

- Others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229678/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________