New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Global Market for Composites: Resins, Fillers, Reinforcements, Natural Fibers and Nanocomposites Through 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589941/?utm_source=GNW





The report also gives revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 for each of these major types of composites, for their subtypes, and for the regional markets for each type of composite.Moreover, the report focuses on the major market drivers, the current trends within the industry and the major end-user industries of the global composites market.



All volumes are given in thousand tons (1 metric ton = 2,204 pounds).



Report Includes:

- 110 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for composites

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global composites market size in value and volumetric terms, projected market trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of resins, fillers, reinforcements, natural fibers and nanocomposites; application; and region

- Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of composites market, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

- In-depth information about the resin and the manufacturing process of composite materials

- Review of latest technological advancements in the in the composites market and awards won by composite materials and parts manufacturers

- Discussion of the competitive landscape featuring key composites manufacturers, their financial performance and market share analysis based on the segmental revenues, and related supply chain analyses

- Descriptive company profiles of the industry leading participants, including Ashland Specialty Chemical Co., DSM Engineering Plastics, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon Group, Solvay, Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

The synthesis of two or more materials such as fillers and matrix materials give us composites.Composites are utilized for various applications related to aerospace, transportation, electronics, consumer goods, marine, and so forth.



Composites such as glass fiber, carbon fiber, boron fiber and aramid fiber serve as fitting alternatives to conventional structural materials made of concrete, steel, aluminum and wood.Being a combined product, a composite possesses unique physical and chemical properties due to the properties of its constituent materials.



Composites have high strength-to-weight ratio, are lightweight and have resistance to fire, heat and corrosion.This report examines the global market for composites and their types.



The report also focuses on the ongoing trends that will influence the market for composites in the next five years.



BCC Research projects that the global composites market size will grow from REDACTED in 2020 to REDACTED in 2026 at a five-year CAGR (2021 to 2026) of REDACTED.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________