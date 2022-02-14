Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 10/2022





Copenhagen, 14 February 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 7 February to 11 February 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,359,867 561,397,108 7 February 2022 9,996 141.35 1,412,909 8 February 2022 15,010 142.16 2,133,810 9 February 2022 10,346 142.67 1,476,115 10 February 2022 20,000 147.80 2,956,042 11 February 2022 11,409 147.34 1,680,955 Accumulated under the programme 4,426,628 571,056,938

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 7 February – 11 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,010,202 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.14% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

