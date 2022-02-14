Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market 2022- New Technologies, Growth Indicators, Facts and Figures, Strategies, Advancements, Market Drivers, Forecast till 2028

Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing awareness among consumers during the forecast period. This information is published in this new report, titled, “Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market, 2022-2028.” NFTs are cryptographic assets on the blockchain which include unique identification codes and metadata that identify them from one another. They cannot be traded or exchanged for equivalency. Because of the rapidly advancing digital economy, rising consumer awareness of crypto currencies, blockchain technology, and NFT, and the rising trend of owning true, original, and real possessions such as music audio, movie, video, lyrics, pictures, or portraits, the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market share is expected to grow rapidly.

By Company

OpenSea

Sky Mavis

Larva Labs

Dapper Labs

SandBox

Decentraland

Sorare

SuperRare

Solanart

Rarible

Foundation

MakersPlace

COVID-19 Impact-

Due to prolonged periods of confinement and lack of interaction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of people have embraced a more sedentary lifestyle and have sought out alternate ways to retain social relationships. Therefore, many people joined various online metaverses to promote social engagement and obtain awareness for NFTs.

Over the projection period, the non-fungible token market in Europe is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR. The rapid growth of the gaming industry in the region is likely to boost Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market growth.

Segment by Type

Art and Collectible

Game

Others

Segment by Application

Primary Market

Secondary Market

Dolphin Entertainment announced in January 2021 that it has acquired B/HI, formerly known as Bender/Helper Impact, a gaming public relations business. The Super Group has a solid entrance point into the final key vertical of entertainment, which includes Esports and video gaming, with its acquisition of B/HI.

