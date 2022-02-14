New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pre-Filled Syringes Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229681/?utm_source=GNW



Growth In Home Based Health Care Market to propel the Pre-filled Syringes Market



Rise in geriatric population, as well as the increased incidence of chronic diseases such as Cancer, Diabetes and Musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis are likely to drive market expansion. Moreover, the recent pandemic of COVID-19 has compelled the care givers and the patients to self-administer medicines from home care set-ups. Governments and health groups are concerned about rising treatment costs and are working to control them. Home health care is a less expensive option than hospitalization. According to a Commonwealth Fund report, “hospital at home” programs allow patients to obtain acute care at home with fewer problems and a 30% cost savings. Rise in prevalence of certain diseases that necessitate long-term care, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, is predicted to boost home-based care. In addition, people are becoming increasingly aware of home care services and equipment that can help with these problems. Portable gadgets, such as heart rate monitors, respiratory assistance, and blood glucose monitors, have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of lifestyle disease home care, also boosting the demand for pre-filled syringes market.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets



Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Conventional Prefilled Syringes

• Safety Prefilled Syringes



Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Design

• Single Chambered

• Dual Chambered

• Customized Prefilled Syringes



Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Research Laboratories

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Other end-user



Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Diabetes

• Ophthalmology

• Anaphylaxis

• Cancer

• Thrombosis

• Ophthalmology



Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Material

• Glass

• Plastic

• Elastomer

• Stainless Steel



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Pre-Filled Syringes Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe Pre-Filled Syringes Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific Pre-Filled Syringes Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA Pre-Filled Syringes Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Pre-Filled Syringes Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AptarGroup, Inc

• B. Braun Medical Inc.

• Baxter International Inc

• Becton, Dickinson And Company

• Biocon Ltd

• Cardinal Health

• Catalent, INC.

• Dätwyler Holding Inc.

• Elcam Medical

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Gerresheimer AG

• Haselmeier

• MedXL Inc.

• Micsafe Medical Group

• Nipro Corporation

• Owen Mumford Ltd

• Schott AG

• Terumo Corporation

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Ypsomed



