Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Report 2022-2032

U.S. is One of the Key Region Across North America in the Management of Cold Storage Operations



COVID-19 has impacted deep-frozen packaging logistics market due to limited transit capacity. Due to material shortages, clinical trial disruptions, and FDA approval delays, COVID-19 hindered the development of new pharmaceutical medicines. Pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors are at the heart of the American healthcare system. Despite the fact that regulatory limits are tightening, the biopharma industry is outsourcing more shipping and distribution tasks to third-party logistics companies. Electronic cargo monitoring, which incorporates near-real-time location and condition reporting, has become a popular option as a result.



The United States is often regarded as one of the most important markets for creating solutions for properly managing cold storage operations. As a result, the development of the market is projected to boost the deep-frozen packaging logistics industry. Pharmaceutical inventory management, such as vaccines and medicines, is an expensive activity that requires effective security measures for product quality preservation, which is expected to drive expansion in the US deep-frozen packaging logistics market.



Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies Industry



Emerging cell and gene therapies (CGTs) are shown great promise in the treatment of cancer, neurological illnesses, and a variety of other ailments. Between 2019 and 2025, the CGT sector is predicted to increase by 30%, and the move from clinical trials to commercial-scale manufacturing is currently considered inevitable.



CGTs provide issues for temperature-controlled logistics, which pharmaceutical firms are tackling. CGTs (as well as certain biological samples) need ultra-cold temperatures ranging from –4 °C and –20 °C to –80 °C, –120 °C, –150 °C, and beyond, in contrast to typical biological treatments that require temperature management.



Despite this, the CGT market is seeing a lot of investment. CGT developers raised $10.7 billion through IPOs, venture finance, and other sources between January and June 2020. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in January 2019 that it anticipates more than 200 investigational new drug (IND) submissions every year until 2025, citing the uptick.



CGTs are seen as potentially disruptive to established medicines because of their ability to cure illness. As a result, pharmaceutical firms are incorporating CGT into their expansion plans. According to the 2020 Biopharma Cold Chain Sourcebook issued by Pharmaceutical Commerce, temperature-controlled logistics account for approximately 18 percent of total biopharma logistics investment, despite the markets’ ongoing expansion.



The ultra-cold storage requirements of these items, as well as their customised nature, direct patient participation in a circular supply chain, and restricted industrial capacity, all pose challenges to a successful supply chain. Pharmaceutical companies are being compelled to outsource ultra-cold-chain services, including as temperature-controlled storage to biorepositories, to third parties. Biorepositories are essentially collections of human specimens and data, but their activities have evolved to encompass specimen processing, data management, storage, and distribution preparation.



The preservation of CGT items necessitates temperature-sensitive packaging. Specimens are subjected to severe temperatures ranging from –190 °C to 37 °C throughout their trips through manufacture, storage, and shipment. Biorepositories must provide adequate storage (primary) and transportation packaging (secondary).



Type

• Dry Shippers

• Dry Ice Shipper



Materials

• Clinical Trials

• Cell & Gene Therapies

• Reagents

• Cell Culture Media



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 17 leading national markets:



Market Analysis by Sub-segments



One the basis of type, the global deep frozen packaging logistics market is sub-segmented into dry shippers, and dry ice shipper. Dry shippers segment is projected to dominate the global deep frozen packaging logistics market on the basis of type with 63.91% market share in 2022 which is projected to reach 61.88% in 2032.



One the basis of materials, the global deep frozen packaging logistics market is sub-segmented into clinical trials, cell & gene therapies, reagents, and cell culture media. Clinical trials segment is projected to dominate the global deep frozen packaging logistics market on the basis of Materials with 45% market share in 2022 which is projected to reach 46.1% in 2032.



One the basis of region, the global deep frozen packaging logistics market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America region is projected to dominate the global deep frozen packaging logistics market on the basis of region with 36.6% market share in 2022 which is projected to reach 35.1% in 2032. The regional dominance is attributed to presence of tier I and tier II deep frozen logistic companies and one of the major region in the overall biopharmaceutical industry. However, Asia Pacific deep frozen logistic market is projected to witness highest CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 owing to pharmaceutical market across emerging economies like India, China, & ASEAN.



By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



