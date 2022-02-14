DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 39 - 14 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,442,500



156.40



225,606,495 07/02/2022 23,000 153.97 3,541,310 08/02/2022 23,000 156.34 3,595,820 09/02/2022 13,000 158.83 2,064,790 10/02/2022 10,000 165.14 1,651,400 11/02/2022 13,000 164.49 2,138,370 Accumulated 1,524,500 156.51 238,598,185

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,524,500 at a total amount of DKK 238,598,185.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,973,169 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.58%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,226,831.

