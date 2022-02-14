DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 39 - 14 FEBRUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
1,442,500
156.40
225,606,495
|07/02/2022
|23,000
|153.97
|3,541,310
|08/02/2022
|23,000
|156.34
|3,595,820
|09/02/2022
|13,000
|158.83
|2,064,790
|10/02/2022
|10,000
|165.14
|1,651,400
|11/02/2022
|13,000
|164.49
|2,138,370
|Accumulated
|1,524,500
|156.51
|238,598,185
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,524,500 at a total amount of DKK 238,598,185.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,973,169 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.58%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,226,831.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
