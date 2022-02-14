The Global Micronized PTFE Market is expected to grow by $ 79.85 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micronized PTFE Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229673/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the micronized PTFE market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in product range, usage in anti-corrosion paints and coatings in automobiles, and growing demand for thermoplastics. In addition, innovation in product range is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The micronized PTFE market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The micronized PTFE market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical and industrial processing

• Automotive and aerospace

• Electrical and electronics

• Building and construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand from the inks industry as one of the prime reasons driving the micronized PTFE market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation through mixing multiple fluoropolymers and increasing usage of virgin micronized PTFE in lubricants and grease will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on micronized PTFE market covers the following areas:

• Micronized PTFE market sizing

• Micronized PTFE market forecast

• Micronized PTFE market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micronized PTFE market vendors that include 3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry. Also, the micronized PTFE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229673/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________