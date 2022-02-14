The new cryptocurrency exchange with a better way of trading – LEVEREX is launching soon

Hong Kong, China, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVEREX, a newly launched Cryptocurrency exchange, has rolled out frontline services for customers within the global cryptocurrency sector. As stated by sources, they are unlike other existing exchanges with their unique copy trading, system trading, and they are also working on a multi-token trading feature that will give users the ability to trade both fungible and non-fungible tokens looking to bring a paradigm shift to the cryptocurrency space.



Speaking in an interview, the CEO of LEVEREX, Austin, said “My colleagues beckoned on me that they wanted to start Cryptocurrency trading, but they had a high barrier of entry and a steep learning curve”. According to Austin, “I wanted to solve this difficulty, so I envisioned a copy trading system for the cryptocurrency industry but with ease for anyone – even a novice and a seasoned investor can secure substantial income by following trades of professional traders on LEVEREX”.

As a measure to standardize the platform, various trading services will be offered using internal professional traders who have been trained for many years in the profitable act of trading. There are plans also to keep this pool of professional traders growing by recruiting additional skilled traders.

In a bid to find out how they plan to verify the skills of traders, the CEO mentioned that they’d be verifying the skills of new traders using various high-level procedures including reviewing their investment history and returns and then their discipline to minimize investors’ loss and maximize income.

From all indications, LEVEREX is a promising project that offers both traders and investors a chance to become successful with maximizing profits. At any time, investors can select their desired trader to directly copy their trading strategy and make profits. Furthermore, the selected copy trader can receive a certain portion of the investor’s profit as a fee while every investor has access to real-time profit information on the LEVEREX platform. The system is designed so that all trading data is made visible once trade starts. This means total transparency and provides investors with a system that benefits them and also the desired trader. “This feature alone is a driver to make LEVEREX a major global cryptocurrency exchange”, said Austin, the CEO.

Recent studies indicate that the monthly trading volume of the spot market, including altcoins, exceeds $627 billion, while the monthly volume of Bitcoin futures is approaching $1.77 trillion. In addition, the futures market accounts for the majority of the overall market and is expected to have even greater growth in 2022.

With such growth potential in the industry/market, LEVEREX is drawing a blueprint to join the host of large global exchanges.

LEVEREX also plans to openly recruit copy traders on its website ahead of its opening.

In addition, Austin made it known that the LEX token public sale will be held in March and there are plans to get LEX listed on major exchanges such as Binance and Huobi.

In his own words “LEVEREX is prepared to dish out many benefits to customers when they use or hold LEX tokens in the near future. In addition, the public sale will be released on the site soon and you can start benefiting as soon as possible.”

There are thing things/characteristics to watch out for on LEVEREX and here are they:

1. Copy Trading & System Trading Service

2. Transaction fee income through the referral system.

3. Double the fee income when holding a certain amount of LEX tokens

4. Huge trading volume through spot & futures trading

5. Save up to 50% on transaction fees using LEX tokens

6. Stable transaction through sharing order book of the world's three largest exchanges

7. Various airdrop events and launchpads for LEX token holders

8. Special NFT products that can only be purchased with LEX tokens

9. Necessity of holding a certain amount of LEX tokens to become a copy trader

10. Plan to burn up to 40% (200 million) out of 500 million issued

