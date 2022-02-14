MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 7-11 February 2022:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 35,880 204.83 7,349,434
7 February
8 February
9 February
10 February
11 February 		300
300
300
300
300 		195.00
197.33
189.00
196.17
190.50 		58,500
59,199
56,700
58,851
57,150
Accumulated under the programme 37,380 7,639,834

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7-11 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 112,380 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,44% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

