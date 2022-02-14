Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type [Diabetes Monitoring (CGM, Test Strips, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, Haemoglobin A1C Testing Kits)], [Insulin Delivery (Syringes, Pens, Pumps, Jet Injectors)] - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to reach $31.9 billion by 2028.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in the diabetes care devices market is mainly attributed to increased adoption of test strips and self-monitoring blood glucose meters and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring with rising awareness towards the disease in developing countries.



Based on type, the diabetes care devices market is segmented into diabetes monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. In 2021, the diabetes monitoring devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the total diabetes care devices market.

The growth of diabetes monitoring devices is attributed to the factors such as increased adoption of test strips and self-monitoring blood glucose meters and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring with rising awareness towards the disease in developing countries.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes with the rising need to self-monitor and treat the disease, increasing prevalence of major risk factors of diabetes such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and growing government initiatives promoting diabetes care are driving the growth of the diabetes care devices market in North America.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the diabetes care devices market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

In 2021, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global diabetes care devices market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Insights



Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Rising Obesity and Prevalence of Disease-Causing Lifestyle

Product Innovations in Diabetes Care

Development of Advanced Insulin Delivery Systems

Restraints

Insurance Coverage and Reimbursement Scenarios

Product Recalls

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices

Challenges

Undiagnosed Diabetes Among Population

Cost of Diabetes Care Devices

Limited Accessibility for Diabetes Care Devices in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Regulatory Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic on Diabetes Care Devices Market

Diabetes Patients Population Analysis

Global Diabetes Prevalence

Diabetes Patient Analysis - U.S.

Number of Patients - Type 1 Vs Type II (U.S.)

Number of Patients Using Monitoring Devices (U.S.)

Number of Patients on Insulin Delivery Devices (U.S.)

Next-Generation Technologies and Solutions for Diabetes Management

Smart Insulin Pens

Closed-Loop Systems

Next Generation CGM Sensors

The key players operating in the global diabetes care devices market are

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed AG

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

Medtronic PLC

Becton Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Sanofi AS

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insulate Corporation and DexCom Inc. .

Scope of the Report:

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, by Type

Diabetes Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

