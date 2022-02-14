Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

Columbus A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 1/2022


Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that Protector Forsikring ASA has notified the Company that on 11 February 2022, Protector Forsikring ASA, org. no. 985279721 exceeded the thresholds of 5% of Columbus A/S’ share capital.

On 11 February 2022, Protector Forsikring ASA bought 467,604 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). Protector Forsikring ASA now holds 6,570,859 shares in Columbus A/S, corresponding to an ownership of 5.08%.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel: +45 70 20 50 00

